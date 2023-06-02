Did she not realise that those “colleagues” would keep their powder dry until an appropriate time and then let loose?

She should have taken her punishment and set an example to other politicians. Thousands have speeding offences and attend speed awareness days, it’s a punishment, but it is not fatal to a reputation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She should go for her crass stupidity. A pity because she, in my view, was one of the better ones!

A reader feels the Home Secretary should go after seeking special treatment over a speed awareness course.

Jeremy Biggin

South Yorkshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.