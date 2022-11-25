This applies to the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

On one side, a UAE consortium has, as the Mayor of Doncaster put it, a generous offer on the table well above market price to purchase the airport.

On the other side, the Peel Group has said it has not received a credible offer.

says a reader of DSA.

Discussions are ongoing. The community of the region is holding its breath that a deal goes through. So many jobs are at stake and we need to keep an airport here.

On the other side, we do not know what plans Peel Group has in mind for the site.

If no deal is done, a wrecking ball will be put on site to turn DSA into dust and confine it to history.

Patrick Doyle

South Yorkshire

