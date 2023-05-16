In memory, the Korean Government Ministry for Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA) are planning a special exhibition in the United Nations Peace Memorial Hall (UNPMH) in Busan, South Korea. The exhibition will be held between October 2023 and December 2024. It will only be displaying belongings and stories from the veterans of the 22 countries who went to the aid of South Korea during the conflict.

The UK was the second biggest giver of aid to Korea. More than 1,100 British servicemen gave their lives, more than 3,000 were wounded, a fact the Korean people do not forget.

It is with this in mind that the UNPMH is asking for help from British veterans, and/or their families etc. They are looking for any type of memorabilia, photographs, badges, uniforms, letters to or from veterans written at that time. In fact, anything connected to the Korean War.

Can you help with war exhibition taking place later this year?

Anyone in Notts who would like to take part in this exhibition by donating any article can do so in two ways.

Donate the items to the authorities in a transfer of ownership, or donate on a free loan agreement. Collection and return of items will be paid for by the Korean authorities. DHL will collect and return items.

Interested parties should apply for a donation/loan form by email to [email protected] giving details of the items to be sent. The authorities will then issue the donor with a donation/loan certificate, plus an appreciation certificate and a commemorative medal by return post.

If more details are required contact me, on 07467 037742. Don't let the Korean War be forgotten.

Brian Hough

By email

