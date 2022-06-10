I believe the PM has lied to Her Majesty The Queen, Parliament and the people.

Are we to assume that Mr Clarke-Smith admires the PM, despite his appalling behaviour?

Andy Allison

A reader questions Brendan Clarke-Smith's admiration for Boris Johnson.

Bassetlaw

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.