You came to his rescue, took him home and even went and got his newspaper for him to save him having to go back out!

Your kindness is so massively appreciated and myself and my family will be forever grateful.

He’s on the mend now but in the moment unfortunately, didn’t get your name, but I didn’t want your good deed to go unnoticed.

A letter of thanks to a kindhearted lady.

From myself and all my family – thank you and I hope your good karma comes soon.

Amy Natasha

Notts

