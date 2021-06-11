Letter: GPs not at fault if you can't get appointment you want

Although the vast majority of our contacts with the NHS are through GP surgeries, their share of the NHS budget has been falling for the last 20 or 30 years, so now they receive only nine per cent of the total NHS budget.

I feel that successive governments have starved our NHS of money for the last 11 years, so by the time the pandemic arrived, it was in poor shape.

There is a nationwide shortage of GPs.

"Please do not blame them if you cannot get an appointment" writes one reader of GPs.

This is not the fault of GPs themselves, so please do not blame them if you cannot get an appointment quickly.

GP practice receptionists now have a greater workload because much more work has to be done on the telephone, due to the pandemic.

Please do not blame the receptionists, or your GPs, for this.

We can all see the success of the nationwide vaccination programme. This was achieved through tremendous local efforts by GPs, nurses, receptionists and by public health workers in local authorities – not by posturing politicians.

It is not surprising that there is wholesale exhaustion, both mental and physical, among health workers.

GPs and other health workers are our friends, allies and protectors.

We therefore must not blame them for the Government’s failures.

Hilary Cave

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.