Violent and threatening behaviour is all too prevalent in the health service, so such talk is not helpful.

Until recently, I had a wonderful GP who saw me within a day of my phone call. I am now served by a practice of many doctors with long waiting times to see the next available doctor.

The Government gave a practice a fixed amount of money, depending on such things as the number of patients and age distribution. The GPs used the money to pay for premises and employ staff.

A letter this week supporting the work our GPs do.

The GPs provided services that they thought were best tailored to their patients’ needs such as, say, access to a mental health therapist.

Whilst there were supposed to be safeguards, the Government increasingly used their clout to dictate how much they would give GPs for their service and forced them to take on extra duties without fair compensation.

They also kept moving the goalposts. It was a very one-sided contract.

I have to admit there are many other factors involved, but that is enough for one letter.

Christopher Carter

South Yorkshire

