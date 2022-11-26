Letter: Government should have told Peel to take this option for airport's future
It seems that airport owner Peel Holdings refused an offer that the Government would make up any shortfall of funding per month until a suitable buyer was found.
Peel should have been told this is what was going to happen to preserve approximately 800 jobs – it was not an option.
Why would any business refuse such an offer unless of course you didn’t want the business saving?
David Orrill
