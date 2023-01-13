First of all, the Government refused to hold talks with nurses’ unions. What chance is there of reaching agreement when one side refuses to speak to the other?

Then, a few days ago, it threatened workers with the sack if they didn’t provide ‘minimum safety levels’ on strike days. The irony is that nurses and ambulance workers have already agreed with hospital managers to provide emergency cover on strike days. So, on previous strike days, nurses ensured that emergency surgery still went ahead, while striking ambulance workers continued to respond to the most serious medical emergencies.

How on earth is threatening nurses and ambulance workers with the sack, if they don’t do something that they’ve already promised to do, going to help? Surely it’s just going to make them angrier, and an end to the strikes even less likely?

A letter this week about the Government not doing enough to help striking workers.

Even on days when there isn’t strike action, the NHS isn’t providing a safe level of service.

According to senior doctors, up to 500 people every week are dying because of delays in accident and emergency departments.

It seems to me that the Government is happy for the strikes to continue. It means that there’s someone else – hard-working nurses and ambulance workers – that it can blame for the desperate state that the NHS finds itself in.

The Government is playing politics with people’s lives and Conservative MPs should be ashamed of themselves.

Rob Duncan

Huthwaite

