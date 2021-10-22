Letter: Get your entries in now for MP's Christmas card competition

Send in your Christmas card no later than Monday, November 1, and be in with a chance of getting it printed and receiving tickets to Gulliver's Valley.

Last year’s competition was so successful and I very much look forward to receiving entries in my second competition.

Once again, the winning design will be printed on the Christmas card that I will send to residents and businesses across Rother Valley, and even to the Prime Minister himself.

What is more, the winner will receive a family ticket to Gulliver’s Valley here in the constituency – what a fantastic prize!

Children wishing to take part should submit their designs on A4 white paper and work with coloured pencil, pen or paint only. No glitter please!

All entries for the competition must include, on the back, the child’s name, school and their school year group.

Parents should be aware that the winners will have these details printed on the card, should they win.

Completed entries for the competition should be sent via post to my constituency office, at 39 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S25 2PN.

The deadline for receiving entries is Monday, November 1.

The winner, runner-up and highly commended entrant in the competition will be contacted shortly after.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to return original artwork.

I very much hope that children across Rother Valley will enjoy entering the competition this year and I look forward to receiving entries in the coming weeks.

If anyone has any questions about the competition, please do not hesitate to get in contact.

Alexander Stafford

Conservative MP for Rother Valley

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.