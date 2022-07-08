The cookery demonstrations were second to none, with a welcome given to Harvey Perttola, Teresa Bovey and headed by the wonderful Rosemary Shrager.

We have attended many such events all over the country where we have watched numerous celebrity chefs including Brian Turner, James Martin, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Ainsley Harriott, but Rosemary Shrager beat them all.

She was outstanding, not only with her demonstrations but providing so many laughs along the way.

A letter of praise for North Notts Food and Drink Festival.

We even stayed for her second showing, which was even better.

A big thank you to Rosemary and to the organisers and believe me if you didn't make the effort to attend you really did miss a treat.

Marian Burbridge

North Anston

