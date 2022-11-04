My mix of venues made it apparent that state organisations provide wonderful facilities but expect far too much of their staff.

It is reported that many are leaving the honourable profession. Not surprising when many feel they are going to war every morning they attend school. It is clear red tape and impossible guidelines are stamped into the state school working day.

Children and teenagers need to be taught so that the world is ultimately a better place for their knowledge.

A small number of state school pupils are undisciplined, give difficult times for dedicated staff, hard working pupils, and the school in general.

My later years in employment focused on excluded schoolchildren. Many were very nice and intelligent, but completely misunderstood by the system.

Inherent issues that provided a knock-on effect to their educational needs were not addressed.

If a pupil or student is not willing to learn, then nobody can help them. If the pupil or student is determined to learn, then no-one can stop their progress. More thought by patient educationists is required, but it is an horrendous task.

Maybe we should remember that if a young person is not learning from the way we teach, then we must teach the way they will learn.

Alan Armstrong

By email

