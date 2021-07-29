Letter: Fake Covid vaccine passports will be doddle after fake IDs in my youth

The problem, being and looking 16, the chances of going into a bar with the bus tickets and buying two bottles of Pils for a quid wasn’t going to happen, though we decided to give it a go.

Let’s make fake ID. It was easy really when you knew how and it worked a treat. There was no stopping us, we were out every Saturday night. We would all tell our parents we were staying at each other’s houses, watching a video from Blockbuster and eating crisps. There were no mobile phones for parents to check up on us then.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs are coming in. Really? Are you telling me some IT whizz can’t come up with a Covid vaccine passport, it will be easy for them.

One reader feels it will be easy to get hold of a fake coronavirus passport.

How long before you need to show your papers to buy milk in the supermarket? It’s never going to work, Boris.

Jayne Grayson

By email

