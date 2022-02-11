One reader is disgusted with the amount of swearing in BBC1's The Tourist programme.

I have heard it stated that it is for realism, but that argument often goes out of the window when you see the storyline.

A prime example was The Tourist, which was recently shown on BBC1. There has been a lot of swearing throughout, and in one episode it was as though they were trying to set a record as to how many times they could use the F-word.

In the same episode, a bad guy was seen to be stabbed in the back with a six-inch knife, up to the hilt, which he then pulled out himself.

He was then, I think, shot, and took a battering from the man and woman he was trying to kill. Following this, he staggered out of the building, and sat on the wall of a well, from which he toppled back, going down headfirst.

Ten minutes later, the camera showed a hand appear over the wall of the well, followed by the man climbing out. Any lingering thoughts of realism disappeared completely for me at that point.

It is not, in my view, entertainment to have so much swearing and is typical of declining standards in many aspects of our lives, taking place over the years. I am no Mary Whitehouse but I do disapprove of the excessive use of foul language on our screens.

Mike Lawton

South Yorkshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.