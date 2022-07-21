Letter: Ex-Skegby man writes from Australia in bid to track down old pals

I married Barbara Bunting and lived on Omberely Avenue, Skegby.

I would really love to hear from any relations or friends that we’ve lost contact with. I can be contacted via the Chad email at [email protected] and they can pass emails on. Thanks.

Keith Eveson

An ex-Skegby man, now living in Australia, is looking to get in touch with old friends and acquaintances.

Perth, Australia

