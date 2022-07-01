Even some MPs seem to think we are overpaid.

We have been the whipping boys for far too long.

We didn’t whine when the previous generation of pensioners got the free TV licence because we knew that they had paid their dues, fought the wars and worked 50-plus years.

A reader feels that elderly people today don't get the respect they deserve.

We would never have thought of trying to get other people’s money cut down, we fought for wage rises but never at someone else’s expense.

We never went out and kicked and punched some 80-year-old grandmother black and blue to steal her pension or stab someone for the fun of it.

They were the times when people had respect for other people.

Many nowadays don’t even know the meaning of the word.

It is a shame that some of the MPs didn’t look up the meaning of the word before standing for Parliament.

We didn’t complain when the MPs got a £2,000 pay rise, though God knows we should have.

Yet they are supposed to represent the people.

Dave Croucher

South Yorkshire

