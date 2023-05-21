News you can trust since 1895
Letter: Driver seemed to be putting their foot down over oil protesters

Oh dear, a Just Stop Oil protester in London wouldn’t move out of the way of a car recently.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 21st May 2023, 19:20 BST- 1 min read

It would appear the driver ended up driving over the protester’s foot.

Here’s a health and safety tip for any protesters out there: don’t stand in front of a moving car.

My thoughts and prayers are with the driver at this difficult time.

A reader doesn't have a deal of sympathy with the oil protestors.A reader doesn't have a deal of sympathy with the oil protestors.
Jayne Grayson

By email

For another local letter click here:

