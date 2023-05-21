Letter: Driver seemed to be putting their foot down over oil protesters
Oh dear, a Just Stop Oil protester in London wouldn’t move out of the way of a car recently.
It would appear the driver ended up driving over the protester’s foot.
Here’s a health and safety tip for any protesters out there: don’t stand in front of a moving car.
My thoughts and prayers are with the driver at this difficult time.
Jayne Grayson
By email
