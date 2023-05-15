I avoid his TV shows. Now he’s back after the nasty things he said about Katie Price’s son, when he was sort of cancelled.

He has a new TV show about his hatred of the monarchy. Maybe I should watch as I feel the same as him on this subject, but many are outraged at this show.

If you have watched it, you know what he’s like. He goes out of his way to shock so I would suggest if easily offended, don’t tune in.

Comedian Frankie Boyle has a new TV show about the monarchy which is causing quite a stir with a reader.

Jayne Grayson

South Yorkshire

