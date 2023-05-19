News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

Letter: Does our busless bus service have a lot to answer?

I caught a brief item on the BBC news today. Apparently Scotland is starting a driverless bus service in Edinburgh.

By Stephen Crowther
Published 19th May 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

I like to think that they have been inspired by our example of innovations in public transport.

After all, parts of our region did pioneer the busless bus service!

Stephen Crowther

A letter about Scotland's driverless bus service.A letter about Scotland's driverless bus service.
A letter about Scotland's driverless bus service.
Most Popular

South Yorkshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:BBCScotlandEdinburgh