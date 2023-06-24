News you can trust since 1895
Letter: Dismayed over MP's decision not to cast a vote

I’ve just found out that Alexander Stafford - my local MP - didn’t vote in Parliament on the Boris Johnson privileges report. I cannot tell you how dismayed this makes me.
By Mark Gannon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Whether or not Mr Stafford is friends with the former Prime Minister should be irrelevant if he cares about standards in public life and the sovereignty of our Parliament. I thought that’s what Brexit was all about after all.

A Conservative majority committee was unanimous that the former Prime Minister lied to Parliament about partying during lockdown when the rest of us were following the rules and many people weren’t able to see their dying loved ones.

Does Mr Stafford not care about that? It would appear not.

A reader is dismayed that Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP, didn't vote in Parliament on the privileges report.
Mark Gannon

South Yorkshire

