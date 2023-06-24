Whether or not Mr Stafford is friends with the former Prime Minister should be irrelevant if he cares about standards in public life and the sovereignty of our Parliament. I thought that’s what Brexit was all about after all.

A Conservative majority committee was unanimous that the former Prime Minister lied to Parliament about partying during lockdown when the rest of us were following the rules and many people weren’t able to see their dying loved ones.

Does Mr Stafford not care about that? It would appear not.

A reader is dismayed that Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP, didn't vote in Parliament on the privileges report.

Mark Gannon

South Yorkshire

