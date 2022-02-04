Well, there are obvious flaws to this.

Any amount of wind that's strong enough to lift the lid would push the bin down the street.

Don't forget the fictional chance that the lid will blow up and smack the binmen after the bin has been emptied.

"I live in a place with a communal bin which is a daily fly-tipping zone. Will the binmen reject our bin because the lid is lifted?" asks one reader.

Oh, and what about the rubbish that falls out of the back of the bin trucks when the bins are lifted into the back?

I've seen the bin trucks cause more litter than the wind lifting the lid on bins and scattering rubbish.

I also live in a place with a communal bin which is a daily fly-tipping zone.

Will the binmen reject our bin because the lid is lifted?

And don't get me started on recycling.

For example, those glass recycling bins where you separate different coloured glass.

Well, they get emptied into the same bin trucks, mixing the glass and rendering the public’s efforts pointless.

The council is basically thinking that they've come up with a great idea, but never thought it through to the very end.

Simon White

Worksop

