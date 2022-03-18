I feel the control from the chairman was less than satisfactory. Chairmen should be familiar with the Lord Nolan report of expected conduct by public officers.

When it came to answering questions from the opposition or from the public (which had to be submitted for approval well prior to the meeting) it only got worse.

Questions around unfunded projects running into millions of pounds were not adequately answered and it appears the best option is to blame central government for everything.

A reader writes with unhappiness at conduct in a council meeting that took place in Retford.

During a recess, I approached the chair to enquire why questions raised were not adequately answered.

I was informed that every question had received a response, which was true. However most questions were answered with a non-relevant answer, a bit like asking about gaps in finance and being told it will be sunny tomorrow.

Yes, there was a response but is this how BDC should operate?

Then it also appears that the public has been separated from the floor of the council chambers and relegated to the gallery.

There is no speaker system in the gallery which reduced the audience to asking each other what was just said. They were then reprimanded by the chair for talking, even though barracking and excessive noise was allowed from the majority group of councillors by the chairman.

For the public, all proceedings were privately video recorded and are available.

I urge everyone to attend future public meetings, draw your own conclusions and vote accordingly.

Alec Thorpe

Address supplied

