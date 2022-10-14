This is a huge site which would also accommodate housing.

Therefore the old business adage springs to mind of ‘sweat the assets to the maximum’ to make more money for Peel and its shareholders.

Nothing to do with the local community of course, but how to stop this act of community barbarism?

"If the Peel Group are successful, the DSA site will become a soulless area with lorries going to and fro 24 hours a day.", says a reader.

Where is the Transport Minister, the Levelling Up Minister, or the Prime Minister herself?

What is the Tory Government’s mantra? Something to do with boosting the economy?

What part of knocking down DSA is boosting the economy exactly?

This is a prospect people in the area will look upon with despair.

Patrick Doyle

South Yorkshire

