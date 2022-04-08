Info call on family history

My grandmother Lillian Oldfield, born in 1906, moved from Ormskirk, Lancashire, to Worksop, Nottinghamshire, to undertake nurse training circa 1922/1923.

She registered the date of my mother’s birth, September 12, 1928.

A reader is asking for information on a family member who was born in the Worksop area.

The address given was 27 George Street, Worksop. The father’s name etc.. was left blank.

We know my mum was born in an isolation hospital in Carlton, Worksop. Mum at an early age was admitted to an orphanage in the area.

My family is aware that mum's father paid an allowance for her upkeep until she was 16-years-old.

Her maternal grandfather became aware when mum was a small child that she was in an orphanage, and brought her back to Lancashire to live with him.

We are undertaking this task, in memory, and in honour, of mum, who has now passed away. Any information would be gratefully received and can be emailed to [email protected]

Chris Roberts

By email

