Letter: Can you help me add some names to my family tree?

I am not wanting to intrude on anyone’s life, related or not, and have researched lots and lots of information with the help of genealogy sites etc.

But the fact remains that, as my father was one of 10 children, I could potentially have dozens of relations I don’t know who could perhaps fill in gaps in family information.

I have lived here all my life and believe my father’s family were eventually widespread. But, like me, maybe some stayed local.

Can you help Pauline Ayre fill in the gaps in her family tree?

I believe the family was fairly ‘colourful’ so I would be ready for any snippets no matter what.

My family came from Retford and my grandparents were there all their lives. They were William Robert Jackson, 1887-1971 and Minnie (nee Booth),1891-1985.

Places mentioned with regard to my grandfather are Hougham, Lincs, Stoke South, and east Retford. Places mentioned for my grandmother are Hodsock, Worksop and east Retford.

My dad was Harold Clifford (Cliff), with siblings Lillian, Winifred, Norah, Robert, Rosalia, Peter, Hilary, Evelyn and Tony, all Jackson, and only Tony still alive.

Thank you to a nyone who reads this and can help, I am really grateful. Email [email protected] with information.

Pauline Ayre

By email

