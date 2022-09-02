The two paramedics were so efficient and helpful.

The next 10 hours I spent in A&E, where I was extremely well cared for, and saw four doctors and two nurses, who attended to me whilst I had a CT scan and X-ray.

So well done and many thanks to NHS Bassetlaw.

A letter of thanks to a bus driver who helped an elderly lady when she fell ill.

A grateful old lady

Name and address supplied

