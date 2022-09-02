Letter: Bus driver was so kind for helping me
Huge thanks to the lady bus driver of the number four bus from Larwood the other Tuesday, who helped me when I was taken ill, and called an ambulance which came very quickly to the bus.
The two paramedics were so efficient and helpful.
The next 10 hours I spent in A&E, where I was extremely well cared for, and saw four doctors and two nurses, who attended to me whilst I had a CT scan and X-ray.
So well done and many thanks to NHS Bassetlaw.
A grateful old lady
Name and address supplied
