Letter: Black History Month poem
I work for Worksop College.One of our Year Eight students – 13-year-old Henry – put forward this brilliant poem as a reflection of the work he’d been doing as part of Black History Month.We thought it was an especially amazing piece of work and hoped you would be able share it with your readers as part of Black History Month.
Born in the Jamaican slums
Under a bright blue sky
Maverley was a violent place
Where murder rates were high.
Dad was taken early
Mum had moved away
Football was the saviour
Playing eight hours a day.
A scrap of land a football pitch
A carton for a ball
Hiding from the gunfire
Waiting for the call.
A move away to London
To start a better life
School was not so easy
And bullying was rife.
But still he played his football
And always tried his best
Never giving up on hope
To be better than the rest.
He made it all the way
To play at the top tier
Not just club and country
But player of the year.
But the abuse it never stops
Attacked outside the ground
Monkey chants, bananas thrown
Discrimination all around.
Slated by the press
And branded as a brat
Cocky, flash and over paid
Why should he have to take that?
How long can this continue
It's time to take a stance
We must all stand together
For a fair and equal chance.
I'll leave you with this statement
The truth, it's not a plot
The pitches are full of black men
But the offices are not.
Where is the representation
For people who are black
We take one step forward
They push us three steps back.
Written by Henry, Year Eight pupil
Submitted by Hannah Peacock
