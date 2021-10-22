Letter: Black History Month poem

Born in the Jamaican slums

Under a bright blue sky

Maverley was a violent place

A Year Eight pupil has written a poem for Black History Month.

Where murder rates were high.

Dad was taken early

Mum had moved away

Football was the saviour

Playing eight hours a day.

A scrap of land a football pitch

A carton for a ball

Hiding from the gunfire

Waiting for the call.

A move away to London

To start a better life

School was not so easy

And bullying was rife.

But still he played his football

And always tried his best

Never giving up on hope

To be better than the rest.

He made it all the way

To play at the top tier

Not just club and country

But player of the year.

But the abuse it never stops

Attacked outside the ground

Monkey chants, bananas thrown

Discrimination all around.

Slated by the press

And branded as a brat

Cocky, flash and over paid

Why should he have to take that?

How long can this continue

It's time to take a stance

We must all stand together

For a fair and equal chance.

I'll leave you with this statement

The truth, it's not a plot

The pitches are full of black men

But the offices are not.

Where is the representation

For people who are black

We take one step forward

They push us three steps back.

Written by Henry, Year Eight pupil

Submitted by Hannah Peacock

