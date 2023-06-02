This Volunteers Week (June 1-7), we would like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic volunteers and supporters in Nottinghamshire who help our charity and are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people. Their contributions are shaping a society that nurtures and supports children and we couldn’t be more grateful.

In Nottinghamshire alone, there are 5,303 children classed as children ‘in need’.

But amidst this challenge, the Children’s Society’s volunteers, campaigners and supporters make a real difference to so many young people through the fantastic work they do, directly in our services, volunteering in our charity shops, organising events, donating and raising vital funds and awareness of our work.

You too could be a part of this incredible movement! If you would like to find out more about how you could get involved, visit https://www.childrenssociety.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteer-to-help-children or call 0300 303 7000.

We are looking for volunteers who can directly support in our services, lend a helping hand in our shops and even take on roles as event managers, speakers and ambassadors.

Every hour volunteered, campaign action taken, donation made - it all makes a difference.

Mark RussellChief Executive,The Children’s Society

