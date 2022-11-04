After 12 years of Tory misrule, we have become the sick man of Europe, with greater inequality than any country except Bulgaria, with some commentators worried that we may become a country trying to sell our junk bonds.

We have had one period of austerity as the Tories tried to carry out their ideology of a ‘smaller state’.

We had more deaths from Covid than any other European country because it seems Boris Johnson was slow to realise the seriousness of the situation.

A reader slams the MP for Bassetlaw for his comments in his recent column.

We had the economic disaster of Brexit with exports to Europe falling by 14 per cent.

They cut back vital public services – the NHS, the police, the courts, care services, etc, and now will cut them back even more to pay for Truss’s disasters.

The only thing Clarke-Smith can be proud of is that he is the possessor of two rare political artefacts: a We Trust in Truss mug and a T-shirt with Boris, Boris, Boris written on it.

Robin Towle

Carlton in Lindrick

