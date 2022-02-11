As one of your constituents sitting down to watch the news each day, I am now in utter disbelief at our Prime Minister’s behaviour in our most precious, prestigious, enviable and respected house in the country and Commonwealth.

This was a ‘house’ that was respected throughout the world, which has on many occasions influenced the events and path of the entire world.

Yet I believe he tells both other Parliamentarians, ministers and the public barefaced lies about the unlawful gatherings that have taken place in Downing Street.

A reader has written an open letter to MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I think it is utterly shameful that both you and other Conservative Members of Parliament are allowing this behaviòur to take place, and thus in doing so are denigrating and destroying the very fabric of our esteemed British society.

I believe that, for every day that this continues, our standing of respect on the world stage is being eroded.

I therefore implore you, as my representative in the very heart of our great diverse nation, to stand up and make your voice heard.

I ask you to call on the removal of this untrustworthy man from his office of Prime Minister and thus show that you yourself are a man of honour and can be trusted and respected.

Mr R MacDonald

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.