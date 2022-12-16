No doubt the pacifists will be shaking with horror at such a suggestion, but the world has changed and we now live in scary times.

We are lucky that our greatest ally still maintains such a deterrent which is purely defensive and non-aggressive.

The likes of North Korea, China and Iran have been sabre-rattling for a long time and Mr Putin has now taken his sabre out of its scabbard.

Could a previous 'agreement' with the MOD save our local airport?

The world has become a dangerous place and the B-52s are a ‘big stick’ which will make many pariah states think twice about kicking things off.

Are there any South Yorkshire MPs who would prove their worth and investigate the existence of the MOD agreement which, if proved to be true, could be the airport’s saviour?

It would prevent Peel Holdings from getting millions of tons of valuable gravel which lie under the runway but also prevent the site from being filled with expensive housing or ‘crinkly tin shed’ warehouses.

More to the point, it would make sure that our very own Northern Powerhouse could be created once the rail links have been put into place.

It will be interesting to see which MPs, if any, respond to this new possibility of a reprieve.

Howard Greaves

South Yorkshire

