Letter: A trip to Scarborough for the Guardian - but can you name them?

It is captioned on the back as a ‘Worksop Guardian works trip to Scarborough dated June 15, 1936’.

I think some of my relatives may be in the picture but if anyone can identify any of the people on the photo, they can email me at [email protected]

Francesca Stanley

One reader asks if anybody recognises anyone on this photo of Worksop Guardian staff on a trip out in 1936?

By email

