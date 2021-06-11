Letter: A trip to Scarborough for the Guardian - but can you name them?
I found this old picture among my family photographs and wondered if any readers can put some names to the faces.
It is captioned on the back as a ‘Worksop Guardian works trip to Scarborough dated June 15, 1936’.
I think some of my relatives may be in the picture but if anyone can identify any of the people on the photo, they can email me at [email protected]
Francesca Stanley
By email
