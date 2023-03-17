They are a credit to the community and a good example of what a valued public servant should be.

It seems to me they are taken for granted by so many in our society.

Gentlemen, my household salutes you and sends you best wishes and total respect.

A letter of praise to our dedicated refuse collectors

Thank you for being an important part of our hygiene care programme.

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

