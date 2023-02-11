Letter: A reader's poem to our new King
Here is my free-verse poem written for King Charles III.
It has come to my attention
That I may have been knighted
Without my permission being given
Everywhere I go people call me “Sir.”
Some even nod
So If you wouldn’t mind
I think we should make it official
Before the rumours take effect.
Either I can come to you
Or you can come to me
Except for Wednesdays, that is
That’s when I get my hair cut.
D.E. Houghton
Dinnington
