Elegant and posed, in splendid colours, always in vogue.

Lilibet, her private name, longevity in her reign, 70 years of selfless duty.

Invitation to a Buckingham Palace garden party, what an honour to behold.

A poem entitled Elizabeth.

Zealous, keenly engaged and knowledgeable about your interests.

Adventurous in her parachute jump to the Olympics.

Bear, Paddington Bear, ‘thank you Ma’am for everything!’ he said for us all.

Everything.

Tapping their spoons to ‘We Will Rock You’.

Happy and glorious, long to reign over us, God save the Queen, now God Save the King.

Gillian Baguley

Nottinghamshire

