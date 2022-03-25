A little break was happening the next day, namely a couple of nights away.

In the early afternoon, we were both feeling a tad groggy and as responsible citizens, we naturally, laterally flowed.

We set up the test and anxiously watched the carefully dropped liquid make its way along the gizmos.

A couple testing positive for Covid have had to cancel their break away.

It was more nerve-racking than watching the horse racing from Cheltenham, which was on TV mute in the background.

Would we pass without incident? No! Two very solid lines so our break had to be postponed and recent contacts informed.

At least for us something positive came out of the first day of Cheltenham!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

