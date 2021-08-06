Letter: A lovely act of kindness over my old Santa letter

Josh, who I understand is fairly new to the job, found a letter while he was cleaning a chimney in Sherwood Road.

It had been written to Santa on my behalf, by my Dad, nearly 60 years ago.

I suppose It would have been very easy for him to put it in the bin, but he didn’t.

A letter to Santa from decades ago was found in chimney and has been reunited with its author.

Equally, Cheryl didn’t have to mount a social media campaign to locate me here in the wilds of Surrey.

Motivated only by the wish to reunite the letter with its author, they acted selflessly and the Crampton family is most grateful to them both.

As a result of both your good selves at the Guardian and the BBC publishing the story, many a joyous Christmas event has been remembered and happy people have been contacting me from as far away as Australia.

My sincere thanks to all concerned.

Robert W Crampton

By email

