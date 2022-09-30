I believe his only qualification for that post has been his slavish devotion first to Boris Johnson and now to Liz Truss.

His performance was lamentable, full of hesitation, bluster and, at times, fantasy.

To give him credit, this perfectly reflects the behaviour of the Tory Party over the last few years.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith recently appeared on BBC's Question Time.

Andrew Allison

Notts

