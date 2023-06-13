A spokesman for these councils states that it’s policy, so it’s removed, leaving new tenants to walk on bare concrete or possibly splintered floorboards.

When we left our three-bedroom maisonette because of our age, we could not lift the carpets, so we left them. They were valued at around £6,000.

We did contact our council for help to lift them but as per usual the council ignored our requests. So they were eventually ripped up and put in a skip.

A letter this week about council tenants not being allowed to keep carpets that are already down.

Several tenants on the news asked why can’t the carpets be left in situ and, as already stated, they have to be removed.

If that’s the case, why do asylum seekers have their free homes totally carpeted and completely furnished and given white goods, yet as the news item states, it’s council policy to remove any usable left carpets? There seems to be a lack of consistency.

Vin Malone

By email

