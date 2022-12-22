Letter: A Christmas poem penned by one of our readers
Welcome Winter Solstice
Dispelling the darkness of dreary November
Welcome dawn, daylight and the promise
Of sunshine on Prague and its river.
The Vltava flows between the city's thousand spires
Past hotels, theatres and ice rinks rarely seen elsewhere
The tourist, festive lights and historic buildings, admires
Browses the Christmas market in Wenceslas Square.
Good King Wenceslas; Duke of Bohemia, wondered
who was the peasant in the snow?
With his page he followed the man homeward
In order gifts of fuel and food to bestow.
Every snowflake is a microscopic wonder
Shining like a star in the sky
In excess they cause distress and danger
Bringing tears to many an eye.
Wenceslas raised as a Christian by his grandmother
Later welcomed into the world a son
The Saint was murdered by Boleslaus his brother
In a fight the evil deed was done.
As a descendant of King’s David and Soloman
Joseph with Mary travelled to Bethlehem
The birth of Jesus was the fulfilment of a prediction
Celebrated later in carol and anthem.
Jubilant Joseph invited shepherds for cake and wine
Far away wise men had seen a star exploding
After two years they reached Palestine
And found a family for Egypt intent on departing.
So let us rejoice
That love came to earth
Let us sing with one voice
And marvel at the Messiah's birth.
Vivienne Brocklehurst
By email
