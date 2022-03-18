The trips specialise in visiting specific cemeteries or memorials on the above mentioned battlefields as and when they are requested, and an experienced battlefield guide will accompany each trip, to commentate on the various battles and the many historic events that occurred in the areas that we visit.

These trips are open to anyone who might be interested. We are a not-for-profit organisation.

Anyone who requires information can write to me at: 32 Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 5LL, or email [email protected] Please send a medium-sized stamped addressed envelope for postal replies.

Pilgrimages to the battlefields of the First World War will take place in August and September.

John Battye

By email

