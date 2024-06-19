Column: Why not shout from the rooftops how proud you are to be yourself?

Guest columnist Crystal Lucas is operations director for Worksop Pride. This year's event is on Saturday, July 13.

2024 will be the first year we have managed to secure a FULL road closure for the Worksop Pride parade route along Carlton Road. This year’s parade event is taking place on Saturday, July 13, writes Crystal Lucas, operations director for Worksop Pride.

​Thanks to the Charter Trustees and the guidance of Steve Wallis from VIA. We hope this parade will be a special one. The parade motto is #LetsGetLoud - I mean why not shout from the rooftops how proud you are to be yourself?

As a member of the UK Pride Organisers Network, Worksop Pride has been invited to walk in London Pride’s Parade, the biggest audience in the country. We will be waving our Worksop Pride flag and letting more people know who we are.

We’ve already had a massive reach on social media and we’re expecting record crowds to descend on our little town, which will be great for local businesses and our already doubled capacity market area.

After the success of introducing the second stage last year, we have renamed it the ‘Rainbow Stage’ and made it a permanent fixture to the event.

It has generated a lot more interest from acts and the feedback we’ve received is that it’s a very welcome addition.

I was recently awarded a Certification of Achievement from Bassetlaw District Council for my passion and dedication to Worksop Pride.

I would like to thank Sarah for emailing them to request that I was recognised. That was very kind of you!

This year feels different somehow, harder maybe? For the first time our banners are being vandalised, I’m seeing more horrible FB posts. It’s hard to not take things personally.

People think the event is organised by BDC or North Notts Bid. It isn’t. I put so much time and energy into making this event for the LGBT+ community and their allies.

This is just my vision, my passion, my determination to make Worksop a safer, more accepting place to bring up my family.

Pride marks our community’s history of fighting back against discrimination. As much progress as we’ve made towards acceptance, it’s clear that there is still a lot of work to be done.