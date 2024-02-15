Column: There is no turning the clock back to the 50s but we need a stronger army
We have lost ships, aircraft, bases and perhaps, most crucially, people.
It is unrealistic to hark back to the numbers of military servicemen and women who were employed when I lived on base at RAF Wittering, but the loss under this government is scary.
The numbers of regular soldiers are dangerously low, from infantry to logistics, we have reduced bases across the world and in this country.
The Government has questioned the future of the Royal Marines.
We don’t have the ships needed to support our aircaft carriers and are too reliant on reservists.
I was with one of my family last weekend, who has been a medical reservist for many years, and these skills are vital.
But our military must be sufficiently serviced by regulars, the full-time career professionals, to keep our country safe.
When there is talk of conscription in the newspapers, we know just how far we have sunk.
There is no turning the clock back to the 1950s, but we need a stronger army, not a smaller one.
We need RAF bases like Scampton and Linton to be used as military bases not as asylum centres.
We need to be recruiting, not shrinking, as this Government is currently doing.
Putin/Iran and the Chinese must be smirking at our priorities.
We need fewer wars across the world and more peacebuilding and that requires a modern full strength British military.
It is about time we had politicians who will champion this.
As your MP, my first act will be to sign up to the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme and spend time with our armed services, rather than hawking myself around obscure media studios hoping for an interview.