It’s essential that the council is progressive and that we respond to residents’ concerns.

By putting forward motions, individual councillors make formal requests to the council, asking it to take action where there may not be an existing policy, or where existing policies need reviewing and updating.

For example, councillors unanimously supported the request for the council to create a 20-year vision to ensure Bassetlaw is prepared to support the delivery of the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s STEP fusion energy project, and we make the most of this multi-billion-pound project.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Other motions requested council to support new initiatives. For example, to establish a ‘decarbonisation advisory committee’ with external partners so we have as much expert insight as possible to support the delivery of our ambitions.

Council also agreed to provide funding to support the county’s council's electric vehicle charging pilot for residents who don’t have off-street parking as we prepare to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Local opposition to fracking has been high, due to the potential for this to cause minor earthquakes and tremors, to pollute water supplies and contribute to climate change. The council resolved that, until compelling evidence is produced, no fracking will be permitted on council-owned land.

Finally, the council noted that, since the start of the war in Ukraine, there has been a huge outpouring of support across Bassetlaw. We are very thankful for this.

But to provide support over a longer period we agreed to start working with the Bassetlaw Twinning Association to identify a suitable area in Ukraine that Bassetlaw can be twinned with. This will mean the district’s official fundraising, humanitarian and other efforts can be streamlined, giving an area of Ukraine the best chance of recovering from the impacts of the conflict quickly.

Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

