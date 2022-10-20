Column: Community venues will play a vital role as ‘warm spaces’ this winter

From board games to brunch clubs and craft sessions, there are lots of different themes and activities taking place to ensure that local people never feel like they have nowhere to go to keep warm.

The majority of the groups and venues on offer are already places of welcome and have been for years – so if you are feeling lonely or just want some difference in scenery, maybe now is the perfect opportunity to explore what some of these groups have to offer and meet new people.

The Bassetlaw Financial Insecurity Forum is encouraging any venue or community space to offer a warm space if they are able to.

Guest columnist Becky Law from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

If your venue is going to be open anyway, we urge you to consider advertising as a warm space.

It doesn’t have to be completely free – you can still charge for your usual food and drinks, but adding a couple of extra incentives such as a few board games or craft activities could encourage someone to visit that would really benefit from that warm and friendly space as well as the opportunity to learn a new game, or make a gift for a friend.

At BCVS, we have collated all the warm spaces currently open in Bassetlaw and have an online form for you to fill in to submit your own, if you are able to. Access the page and form at www.bcvs.org.uk/warmspaces.

Some of these community groups and spaces will also need volunteers to help them keep up with the demand, so if this is something you could offer, get in touch with venues directly.

Advertisement

Kilton Forest Golf Club is opening up as a warm space seven days a week.

Alternatively, contact the BCVS volunteer co-ordinator Annie Parry via [email protected] and she will point you in the right direction of a group that needs some support.