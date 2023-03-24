Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that the rolling out of Levelling Up Partnerships, to provide bespoke place-based regeneration in an initial 20 of England’s areas most in need of levelling up, will commence over 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

This will build on the success of a similar partnership in Grimsby, which saw cross-government working to help avoid the effective closure of the town’s fish processing sector, and in Blackpool, which unlocked a £100m regeneration plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January, £20m was secured for Worksop town centre in the last round of the Levelling Up Fund, but this could only be spent in one place and on a very specific project. Worksop had been identified as in the highest category of need and therefore presented the strongest chance of winning the bid.

Whilst the assumption for the Levelling Up Partnership is usually to focus on the largest urban area in a constituency, the criteria allows the flexibility to choose other areas if there is the rationale for doing so. This partnership could therefore benefit the wider Bassetlaw area and towns such as Retford too.

The latest funding not only means Bassetlaw will get bespoke help from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to identify key areas for levelling up, but also the money to deliver on projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One thing I have identified time and time again, is that Bassetlaw has been left behind for far too long and the district has failed to make the most of the opportunities available to it over the years. There has been a lack of ambition and a victim mentality from those entrusted to improve our area.

We can and should be achieving far more locally, and I think too many areas have been neglected locally by our Labour council. The main aim of these partnerships and this investment is to identify Bassetlaw’s key issues and have the Conservative Government offer us bespoke help, which includes funding.

Brendan Clarke-Smith pictured with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

I have fought for this funding and I am grateful to the Chancellor for giving us this opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bassetlaw has already had record levels of investment with exciting developments such as the STEP Fusion project at West Burton and the £17m Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital and this latest investment will help spread this investment even further across the district.

For more stories from our website click here

'The latest funding not only means Bassetlaw will get bespoke help from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to identify key areas for levelling up, but also the money to deliver on projects,' says Brendan Clarke-Smith