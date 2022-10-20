Brendan Clarke Smith column: Measures are in place to help you through this winter

A change of Chancellor has also meant a change of approach and the main thing now is to make sure we can curb inflation and that people are able to pay their mortgages and their energy bills.

The effects of Covid-19 and Putin’s war in Ukraine are now being felt around the world and this has led

to many countries struggling with inflation and rising rates.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We have introduced measures to help hardworking people, such as the cut in National Insurance, which will be worth £330 to most and will benefit 28 million people.

We have also taken strong action to make sure nobody faces the £6000 energy bills they would have if we hadn’t introduced our Energy Price Guarantee.

But we need to keep public spending under control and show fiscal responsibility.

This is why it makes sense to look at every single department and every penny of taxpayers’ money we spend to make sure you are getting value for money.

“This week has also been one of my busiest as a Cabinet Officer Minister. Aside from being in charge for a couple of legislation committees, I was also the minister responding to two different debates,” says Brendan Clarke-Smith.

It has been very frustrating that this approach has been twisted and misrepresented, with the Opposition and some parts of the media wildly speculating about individual items such as the Triple Lock or defence spending.

The fact of the matter is that the Chancellor will be making further announcements on

October 31 and people shouldn’t read any more into it than that. Unnecessarily frightening pensioners by making out the Triple Lock is somehow under threat is therefore grossly irresponsible and out of order.

Aside from being in charge for a couple of legislation committees including government services for those with accessibility needs, such as websites etc, I was also the minister responding to two different debates.

The first was on whether a General Election should be called immediately and was triggered due to the signing of a petition.

Of course, we don’t live in a presidential system and therefore we don’t need an election every time we change a Prime Minister.

We didn’t have an election when Gordon Brown or John Major became Prime Minister and there are countless other examples.