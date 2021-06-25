Alexander Stafford column: Our region could benefit greatly if this campaign proves to be a success

I have reached out to fellow South Yorkshire MPs, council leaders, and the mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, urging them to back my bid.

As many of you will be aware, every four years an area of the United Kingdom is chosen to serve as the national ‘City of Culture’, shining a light on the region’s unique cultural heritage and driving tourism and investment locally.

This City of Culture initiative, administered by the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has seen three cities reap the dividends of designation since 2013. Derry/Londonderry, Kingston upon Hull and Coventry have all experienced significant boosts to their tourism industry, profile, and funding opportunities in the years since they held the title.

I firmly hope that local authorities and fellow South Yorkshire MPs will join me in pressing for the same benefits for the South Yorkshire coalfields.

I believe the region is the perfect candidate for UK City of Culture. It is high time that we celebrate our rich coal mining heritage and promote it to an audience across our great country.

Our coal industry has played a significant role in our nation’s history since the Industrial Revolution, including during the Second World War, when nearly 48,000 Bevin Boys worked in areas like ours.

It is a great source of pride that the mining towns and pit villages of South Yorkshire were crucial in supplying our war effort.

We must recognise this incredible section of our history as part of our UK City of Culture bid, and it is of paramount importance that we look at the future of coal mining areas, to support their redevelopment.

Even just placing a bid can raise the profile of an area significantly, but if successful, we could really put the South Yorkshire coalfields on the map, transforming our area with inward investment, tourism opportunities, and new infrastructure.