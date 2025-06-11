Jo White MP: Bassetlaw breast screening - taking the fight to Parliament

Jo White MP

This week, I was able to bring the important issue of breast cancer screening to the national stage. On Monday, I held an adjournment debate in Parliament on my local campaign to encourage more women in Bassetlaw to attend their breast screening appointments.

The proportion of eligible women attending for a mammogram in Bassetlaw has fallen since the Covid-19 pandemic. All women aged between 50 and 71 are invited for three-yearly breast screening, and women aged over 71 are able to book an appointment by contacting the local Mammography Unit. The check, whilst uncomfortable, takes minutes and it saves lives. The nurses are caring, considerate and experienced at working with women of all shapes and sizes.

We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. For me, that was my nan, a character, fit and healthy, who went out daily to clean other people’s houses. We lost her when I was 19 years old. She was too embarrassed to show her breast to her doctor, and explained away her lump as an injury. By the time she finally went to the doctor, it was too late, and she died months later.

I want to pay tribute to the wonderful Bassetlaw women who have taken part in my campaign – Sue Shaw, Barbara Baldwin, Claire Previn, Jenny Bailey, Maria Charlesworth, Liz Rew. Lynn Dixon had breast cancer in her family and was first diagnosed at the age of 36 after finding a lump, and she has just recently found another lump and was screened. This week she is facing further treatment for breast cancer. My thoughts and love are with Lynn right now.

But it is not just women who get breast cancer. Almost 400 men get breast cancer every year, including my constituent Danny Emmerson from Worksop, who found some lumps in his armpits while he was sitting watching TV. He went to his GP to get checked and was quickly diagnosed with breast cancer. I thank Danny for joining my campaign to raise awareness that men get breast cancer too.

On 29th June, I will be joining the Race for Life in Clumber Park to raise breast awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment. You can sponsor me here: tinyurl.com/JoWhiteRaceForLife

My message is clear – “Love your boobs, get them checked!”. The Princess Diana Mammography Unit can be contacted on 01909 572193.

If you would like to take part in my campaign, or wish to share your experiences, please contact me on [email protected] or call my office on 01909 212171.