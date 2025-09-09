Jake Richards MP: Labour’s Renter’s Rights Bill will deliver security to Rother Valley’s renters

From speaking to residents in my constituency, I know how important it is to private renters to be able to live in safe and secure homes.

No one should live in fear that they could be evicted through no fault of their own or live with hazards such as damp and mould that their landlord refuses to address. That is why I am proud to support Labour’s Renter’s Rights Bill as it moves one step closer to becoming law.

After failure from the Tories to reform the private rental sector, this Labour Government will deliver greater security and stability for more than 11 million private renters.

I am delighted to see the abolition of section 21 ‘no fault evictions’, which will stop landlords from evicting tenants in Rother Valley without providing a reason. In 2023 alone, 25,910 households were threatened with homelessness. By outlawing this cruel practice, Labour is ensuring tenants in Dinnington, Woodsetts, Kiveton Park and beyond will no longer fall foul to unscrupulous landlords.

Jake Richards MP

Shockingly, a recent study found that 21% of private rented sector homes were classified as not decent. To tackle this head on, Labour is extending the application of Awaab’s Law from the social rented sector into the private rented sector. Awaab was a two-year old child who developed a severe respiratory condition from exposure to black mould in his family’s rented home in Rochdale. By extending Awaab’s Law, Labour will ensure landlords address serious hazards, such as damp and mould, so that renters are no longer trapped in poor quality, unsafe homes.

Other measures in the Bill include putting an end to renters being ripped off by upfront costs and ending the practice of rental bidding. Landlords and agents will no longer be able to accept offers above the advertised rent. By taking this action, Labour is making renting fairer and more affordable.

The Renter’s Rights Bill will protect renters across Rother Valley. Renters will be able to live in safe and secure homes, free of damp and mould, and no longer at the mercy of immoral landlords. I am proud to be part of this vital change that delivers the biggest package of reforms to the private rented sector in 40 years.